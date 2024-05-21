India reiterates restrictions on import of certain electronics and IT goods

India has restated its restrictions on importing certain electronics and IT goods, as per an official notification from the Commerce Ministry dated May 20. The order, in place since 2021, has been updated accordingly. The notification tightens the import regulations for electronics and IT goods to ensure they meet Indian safety and quality standards, with strict controls and prohibitions on non-compliant products.



The import of unregistered, non-compliant notified products in Electronics and IT Goods is prohibited. A government official clarified to Reuters that the notification does not imply any changes. The import policy for these categories was already restricted, maintaining the status quo.

The notification also confirms that importing second-hand electronics and IT goods (whether refurbished or not) is prohibited unless they are registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and comply with labeling requirements.



For LED products and DC/AC supplied control gears for LED modules, agencies will randomly select and test samples from consignments based on limited defined non-destructive safety parameters. Customs will approve only those consignments complying with these parameters.

Non-compliant consignments will either be returned or destroyed at the importer's expense. Goods failing to meet the Bureau of Indian Standards or Labelling Requirements will either be re-exported or scrapped by government agencies.