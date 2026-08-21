India seeks takedown of nearly 3 lakh social media posts between March and July

Must read: Meta is showing increased sensitivity towards child abuse content: Govt sources amid social media regulation row

The time reduction has raised concerns over how Meta may be using automated content-blocking systems to meet the three-hour deadline.

What 3 Lakh social media content was banned?

According to PIB Fact Check, Meta has about 600 million users in India, which means the country collectively generates a huge volume of content, which goes up to 78,703 pieces of content every 68 seconds. Due to the reason, it is difficult for human moderators to review everything manually.

“It is reasonable to expect that, on average, one of these items may not be lawful. The State and its instrumentalities cannot abdicate their responsibilities and allow free rein to lawlessness in cyberspace,” the government said.

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An article claims that Meta has automated content blocking to comply with the government's three-hour takedown requirement, and that content blocks surged during the #Delhiprotests.#PIBFactCheck:



❌ The article is #Misleading.



✅ To expedite action against unlawful content,… pic.twitter.com/FrjhtN0vvI — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 20, 2026

It was revealed that over the past two years, most unlawful content flagged by I4C involved transnational financial fraud, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and offences against women and children. The content flagging is facilitated through the Sahyog Portal, which allows state governments and central ministries to send intimations about unlawful content to internet intermediaries.

Must read: Supreme Court flags social media platforms over POCSO reporting compliance, seeks Centre’s response

However, social media platforms are not supposed to remove content based on anyone from the government asked them to. They are expected to act on takedown notices issued by authorised government authorities. Only the relevant ministry or state government can send takedown requests through Sahyog. In addition, the takedown notices are also periodically reviewed by the respective ministries or state governments.