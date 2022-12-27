India takes next big step toward standardizing charging ports for smartphones, laptops, tablets

The Indian government is considering the introduction of two common charging ports for mobile and wearable electronic devices in an effort to benefit consumers and reduce electronic waste. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released quality standards for the USB Type-C charging port, which will be used for mobile phones, smartphones, and tablets. The Department of Consumer Affairs is currently in consultation with industry stakeholders to determine the best solution for a common charging port for wearable electronic devices.

According to a report by PTI, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh claimed that stakeholders have broadly agreed on adopting the USB Type-C as a charging port for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The BIS has now notified standards for the Type C charger. Furthermore, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur is studying the possibility of a single charging port for wearable electronic devices such as watches, and the results of this study will be discussed with the industry once complete.

According to the Singh, to align with the European Union's timeline for 2024, the rollout of these common charging ports will be phased in a way that allows the industry and consumers to adopt them harmoniously. The November 16 meeting also decided to form a sub-group to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearables, which will include representatives from industry bodies and educational institutions. The Union Environment Ministry will also conduct an impact study to assess the potential impact of a uniform charging port on electronic device waste.

The Android ecosystem has been gradually moving towards the USB Type-C ecosystem with almost all new smartphones getting this option for charging and other connectivity requirements. However, Apple still offers its devices, at least smartphones, with a lightning port. The company is planning to introduce the USB Type-C charging port for the first time next year, in the iPhone 15 Pro series.

