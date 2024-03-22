India to become the “next playground for AI”, Mumbai's BKC store to spotlight AI innovations: Samsung’s JH Han

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, made his first visit to Samsung BKC at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai. During the visit, he emphasized Samsung's dedication to the Indian market, aiming to offer AI and hyper-connectivity to tech-savvy consumers. Han encouraged consumers to explore Samsung's latest AI innovations across various products, including televisions, digital appliances, and smartphones.

“India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate. Here, thousands of young, enterprising youth work at our R&D centres to bring cutting-edge technologies such as AI to the world. We are proud of them,” said Jong-Hee Han.

During his visit, Han highlighted Samsung's commitment to introducing artificial intelligence (AI) and hyper-connectivity to technology enthusiasts in the fast-growing Indian market.

“AI will enable connected technologies to improve people’s daily lives while always remaining non-intrusive and in the background. With our model of open collaboration, we want to bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all our consumers. India is the next big playground for AI and our flagship Samsung BKC store is an embodiment of our ‘AI for All’ vision and will showcase ‘One Samsung’,” Han said.

Han explained that the store aims to demonstrate how Samsung's AI innovations can offer smarter and more intuitive experiences across the company's range of smartphones, TVs, appliances, and other connected devices.

He emphasized that AI will facilitate the seamless integration of new connected technologies into people's lives, operating discreetly in the background. Samsung's goal is to democratize AI and connectivity for all consumers through an "open collaboration" model.

Samsung showcased its AI-first strategy at CES earlier this year with the introduction of new AI features such as "Galaxy AI" for the latest Galaxy S24 smartphone series. Han is optimistic about India's large population of young, tech-savvy users inspiring further AI innovation.

The company is strengthening its focus on the Indian market, where it has been present for over 28 years, operating manufacturing plants, R&D centers, and a design hub that employs thousands. Han praised Indian engineers for their contributions to bringing cutting-edge technology like AI to the global stage.

