India Today Conclave 2023: Stability AI COO, Ren Ito to take the stage to discuss the 'AI Revolution'

Ren Ito is the COO of Stability AI. He will be taking the stage at the India Today Conclave 2023. Ito will be talking about the AI Revolution that has created ripples across the globe. Ito will be talking on the subject 'Machine Gods: AI and Creation Myths'

Prior to joining Stability AI, Ren took the lead on the global expansion of Mercari, Japan’s first unicorn start-up as CEO of Mercari Europe (2016-19), as well as successfully orchestrated its IPO of $6bn in 2018. Ren also held key positions in the Japanese Foreign Service (2001-2015), where he worked on security alliance with the US, free trade agreement with the EU, and represented Japan at the World Bank board. Ren is now Senior Fellow at New York University (NYU) School of Law.

India Today Conclave 2023 has a star-studded guest list including some of the biggest names in the tech sector including Microsoft Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith. He will also be shedding light on the latest discovery in the field of generative AI.

This year’s theme for the Conclave is “The India Moment” as India is poised to become the 3rd largest economy in the world by 2027. The event has had a stellar cast of speakers in the past including presidents, prime ministers and eminent political leaders.

Bill Gates (2021)

Carlo Ratti (professor at MIT) (2018)

Tim Leslie, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video, International (2018)

Raymond Kurzweil, Inventor, Author, Futurist (2012)

Chris Hughes, Co-Founder, Facebook (2010)

Michael Specter, Author on Science & Technology (2010)

The session details are available in https://www.indiatoday.in/india-today-conclave/2023/programme

Interested visitors can register for the event here.