India-US tech corridor: MGF Kavachh introduces iPACT to accelerate Indian startups’ access to US markets

The partnership between India and the United States is gaining momentum, particularly in the field of technology. With a goal to achieve self-reliance in national security and strategic autonomy, India is rolling out a comprehensive programme to enhance resilience in critical technology sectors, especially in defense and aerospace.

Notable recent efforts such as the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) are solidifying business-to-business (B2B) ties.

MountTech Growth Fund – Kavachh (MGF-Kavachh) is taking a leading role in providing essential risk capital and acceleration support through its platforms, BASE and NODE, for early-stage startups focused on deep tech and India’s self-reliance goals.

The fund has taken a major step by launching the India-US Platform to Accelerate Critical Technologies (iPACT), which aims to facilitate Indian innovators’ entry into US markets across key sectors, including defense, aerospace and cybersecurity.

iPACT is designed to be a strong platform for Indian startups, helping them form crucial partnerships and providing resources for sourcing, business development, legal assistance and multi-stage capital raising.

MGF-Kavachh has already begun working with prominent partners such as the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Quad Investors Network (QUIN), RainCloud, Analog Devices, Safe Zone, WTC Utah, 47 G (a major player in the US defense and aerospace ecosystem), and top global defense firms to support this ambitious initiative.

Guided by a team of esteemed advisors, including former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, former Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar, Cobra CEO Rakesh Aghi, Neeraj Arora of General Catalyst, and Vikram Singh, MGF-Kavachh is set to drive the success of iPACT, ensuring transformative outcomes for both nations in the growing tech sector, a press release from the company said.

Meanwhile, the United States has faced a sustained shortage of skilled labour in its vital tech sector over the years. This gap threatens to undermine both domestic technological capabilities and the nation’s global leadership in the tech industry. In response, both countries are strengthening their collaboration through key initiatives.

For the United States, working with India offers a chance to tap into India’s rich talent pool, boosting technological innovations and reinforcing supply chains. Conversely, India gains access to cutting-edge research facilities, advanced technologies, and economic prospects for its emerging entrepreneurs. This collaboration could position India as a key player in the global tech and defense supply chains.

The growing need for secure, low-risk supply chains has led both governments to recognise the value of this collaboration, creating what many view as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop vibrant businesses in the India-US tech corridor.

As India and the US deepen their strategic partnership, the future looks bright for innovation and economic growth, marking the beginning of a new era of global technology collaboration.