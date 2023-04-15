Indian men love gaming apps, while women prefer food and messaging apps: Report

Conversation media platform Bobble AI’s analysis of 85 million Android smartphones shows that the majority of Indian men love using gaming applications, while women prefer food and messaging applications.

Bobble AI report stated that despite a 50 per cent rise in the Indian users' time spent on smartphones last year and the participation of women in the workforce rising consistently, only 11.3 per cent of women in India are using smartphones to access payment applications. Moreover, unlike men, women are least interested in gaming applications. The analysis showed hardly 6.1 per cent of women are active on gaming applications.

According to the report, even though the usage of applications by women is low in general, the participation in the usage of communication applications is 23.3 per cent, the video application is 21.7 per cent, and food applications is 23.5 per cent, which is comparatively higher.

"The concentration of women using payment applications (11.3 per cent) and games (6.1 per cent) was found to be the lowest in comparison to men using these applications," the report said.

The report states that the research was done in a "privacy-compliant" manner by the mobile market intelligence division at Bobble AI, a conversation media platform, using first-party data covering a vast base of more than 85 million Android smartphones.

Bobble AI said that the report examined the data in 2022 and 2023 to analyse mobile usage trends and the evolving mindshare of Indian consumers.

