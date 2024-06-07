scorecardresearch
Business Today
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams reaches international space station, celebrates with a dance

Boeing's Starliner capsule successfully docked with the ISS, carrying veteran astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams. Despite thruster issues, the mission highlighted Boeing's competition with SpaceX.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams has reached the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing's new Starliner capsule. The astronaut was seen celebrating her arrival on the space station with a welcome party close to the dock. 

The successful docking on Thursday showcased the flight-worthiness of the Starliner and increased competition with SpaceX. The mission included NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

The CST-100 Starliner, named 'Calypso,' launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and docked at the ISS after a 27-hour flight. Despite helium propulsion issues, the capsule docked successfully at 1:34 p.m. EDT.

Upon arrival, Wilmore and Williams conducted routine checks and pressurised the passage between the capsule and the ISS. The ISS crew welcomed them with hugs and handshakes. The astronauts will stay on the ISS for about eight days before returning to Earth.

Boeing developed the Starliner under a $4.2 billion contract with NASA. This mission marks Starliner's first crewed test flight, a critical step before certification for routine missions. Williams and Wilmore have extensive space experience, with a combined 500 days in space.

Published on: Jun 07, 2024, 8:51 AM IST
