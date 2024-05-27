NASA to train Indian astronauts for joint mission to International Space Station

NASA will soon provide advanced training to Indian astronauts for a joint mission to the International Space Station, US envoy to India Eric Garcetti said. Speaking at the 'US-India Commercial Space Conference: Unlocking Opportunities for US & Indian Space Startups' in Bengaluru, Garcetti mentioned that this mission could happen this year or shortly thereafter.

Garcetti also announced the upcoming launch of the NISAR satellite from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Center to monitor Earth's resources. NISAR is a joint mission between NASA and ISRO.

He emphasized the collaboration between the countries in space exploration and job creation in the sector. The conference saw participation from senior officials from both governments and leaders from the commercial space industry.

US Embassy and Consulates in India stated, "US Ambassador to India visited Bengaluru this week to hold a meeting with sector business leaders and entrepreneurs to spotlight robust economic and commercial relations between the United States and India that will, transform the coming century, from the seabed to the stars."

ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath praised the visionary leadership of both nations. USIBC president Atul Keshap described the collaboration as a new chapter in US-India space partnership. USIBC managing director Alexander Slater highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in driving innovation.

Meanwhile, senior defence officials from India and the US met in Washington for the second annual US-India Advanced Domains Defence Dialogue (AD3) to discuss strengthening space cooperation and potential collaboration with US industry. The dialogue was led by Vipin Narang from the US and Vishwesh Negi from India. They agreed to advance AD3 through regular working group discussions and engaged with various US defence entities.