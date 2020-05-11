Indian smartphone users don't believe in megapixel hype; they want better selfie cameras, says survey

One might think that the increasing megapixel count on the smartphone camera influences consumer purchase decision. However, CMR Insights on Go Survey suggests that 79 per cent of the consumers in this price segment of Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 believe that image quality is not dependent on megapixel count. Five in every six smartphone users in the price band of Rs 20,000-30,0000 hold this belief. Instead of the megapixel count, consumers are more concerned about the quality of the front camera in their quest to get the perfect selfie. Consumers accord more importance to selfie quality.

Interestingly, smartphones in the sub-Rs 30,000 price band constitute one of the most prominent price segments where 85 per cent of India's consumers make their smartphone purchase. Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, says, "What the survey insights provide us with, is a compelling picture of a classic conundrum. While smartphone brands focus on increasing the megapixel capabilities of in the rear camera, consumer priorities, in the sub-30k segment, are elsewhere. Consumers believe that the image quality is not dependent on megapixels. For them, the selfie should be picture-perfect, and that's what really matters. Having said that, there are some niche consumer cohorts, including photography enthusiasts, who would benefit from higher megapixels, as they seek to capture very fine details, with greater color accuracy."

According to the survey, 64 per cent of the consumers feel the front camera is more important than the rear camera. And, one in every three users has stated the poor quality of the front camera as a dissatisfaction factor with their smartphone. When it comes to taking selfies in low light conditions, smartphone users are not satisfied with the results. They believe smartphone brands should bring innovations that make the selfie picture-perfect, under all conditions.

"The survey results illustrate that today's consumers are taking more selfies than they did six months ago. While they accord more importance to the front smartphone camera, they still believe there is significant room for improvement there. Consumers seek more refined image quality under all conditions, including low light," adds Satya Mohanty, Head- Industry Consumer Group (ICG), CMR.

65 per cent of the survey participants emphasised that the smartphone camera is the number one consideration for while buying a new phone. In terms of smartphone specs, they give more preference to front camera (64 per cent) followed by the rear camera (36 per cent). Other features worth consideration include RAM, design or looks and battery. In fact, 60 per cent of smartphone users, in the price band of Rs 20,000-30,000, feel the front camera is more important than rear camera.

The survey suggests that 60 per cent of smartphone users are satisfied with the front camera of their smartphone. However, 36 per cent of the smartphone users in the price band of Rs 20,000-30,000 have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of their front camera. 53 per cent of the smartphone users in this price band feel that they need more features for the front camera. 55 per cent of those who take selfies in low light condition are not satisfied with the results. In the price band of Rs 20,000-30,000, 58 per cent of such smartphone users are not satisfied with the low light results.

70 per cent of users agree that smartphone brands should bring innovations that make the selfie picture-perfect, under all conditions. In the Rs 20,000-30,000 price band, 72 per cent of smartphone users share a similar sentiment.

The CMR Insights on the Go Survey surveyed 600 smartphone owners across top six Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The study was conducted in early April and focused on mapping smartphone camera usage (in the sub Rs 30,000 segment) amongst Indians in the age group of 18-30 years.

