India’s $500 billion AI GDP by 2025: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlights potential of AI in economic growth

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, during his keynote in Mumbai, emphasised the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in driving economic growth in India. He highlighted how popular Indian brands are already reaping the benefits of AI, including Microsoft’s own AI tool for organisations and users called Copilot.

Nadella stated, “You can only talk about tech as a real thing if it is going to have a real impact on the overall growth of an economy. Definitely today this is the highest growth market. You can see the buoyancy of it. The government and all of you have high ambitions of what’s going to happen by 2025 and what percentage of that growth is going to be driven by AI.”

Drawing parallels with the Industrial Revolution, Nadella shared a fascinating statistic. “In the United Kingdom, during the height of the Industrial Revolution, they spent 10% of GDP on the railroad system and the rest is history. When you have a new general-purpose technology, how intensely you invest and deploy cross-sectorally inside an economy, I think, makes a difference to a country’s prospects going forward.”

He expressed excitement about being at the early stages of this adoption cycle but rapidly scaling it. His comments underscore the potential of AI in transforming economies and the importance of investing in this technology for future growth.

With India’s GDP expected to reach $500 billion by 2025, the role of AI in driving this growth cannot be overstated. As more Indian brands adopt AI technologies like Copilot, the country is poised to become a global leader in AI-driven economic growth.

Boost to AI Skills in India

During his keynote, Nadella also spoke about the importance of upskilling Indian youth. He announced an initiative to train around 2 million people in India with AI skills.

Nadella stated, “I'm very excited to announce a new initiative around skilling. We are going to equip around 2 million+ people in India with AI skills. At the end of the day, taking the workforce and making sure they have the skills in order to be able to thrive in the new age is the most important thing that any of us can do. It is not just the skills but it is also the jobs that get created.”

