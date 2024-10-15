'Technology is now reaching every household': PM Modi at India Mobile Congress 2024

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted India’s digital transformation, emphasising the country’s mission to drive global connectivity and lead in technological innovation. With a focus on telecommunications and the impact of digital infrastructure, PM Modi underscored how India’s mobile and digital journey is not only transforming the country but setting an example for the world.

PM Modi opened his speech by highlighting the significance of the event, which brought together WT ASI and the India Mobile Congress. He pointed out that while WT ASI focuses on establishing global standards, India Mobile Congress champions the development of connectivity services. “Today’s event combines these two, creating a platform that merges both standards and services,” he remarked, adding that this collaboration underscores India’s commitment to delivering quality services and building its own global standards.

A Decade of Digital Progress

Reflecting on the past decade, PM Modi outlined India’s ambitious digital journey, referencing his Digital India initiative launched ten years ago. He described it as a vision rooted in holistic growth, built upon four pillars: affordability of devices, universal digital connectivity, accessible data, and a digital-first approach to development. “We’ve worked on these four pillars simultaneously, and the results are evident,” PM Modi stated.

India’s mobile manufacturing sector exemplifies this transformation. PM Modi noted that the country has evolved from having only two mobile manufacturing units to over 200. “From a major importer of phones, we are now a global exporter, producing six times more mobile phones domestically,” he explained, citing this achievement as a testament to India’s growing self-reliance. Beyond phones, PM Modi revealed India’s significant investments in semiconductor ecosystems, which aim to enable the country to manufacture everything from chips to complete devices.

Expanding Connectivity Nationwide

Connectivity remains a crucial component of India’s digital journey. PM Modi shared that the government has laid down an extensive optical fibre network, one so vast that “it could stretch between the Earth and the Moon eight times.” He highlighted India’s swift adoption of 5G technology, launched just two years ago, which now spans nearly every district in the country. “Today, India is the second-largest 5G market globally,” he announced, underscoring the country’s rapid progress in this area.

The Prime Minister emphasised the impact of affordable data in India, where data costs are among the lowest in the world. “A GB costs around 12 cents in India, while in many other countries, it’s 10 to 20 times more,” he said. He attributed the success of India’s digital landscape to the accessibility of affordable data, noting that Indians consume approximately 30 GB of data per person each month. This affordability, he added, has fostered a digital-first mindset and laid the foundation for public digital platforms such as UPI and ONDC, which facilitate digital transactions and commerce.

A Commitment to Equity and Opportunity

PM Modi pointed out that while global telecom is often viewed as a service, India has turned it into a vehicle for equity and opportunity. “Telecom in India is not just about connectivity; it’s about bridging divides and creating opportunities,” he explained. He detailed how digital initiatives are helping narrow the gap between rural and urban areas, as well as between different economic groups. “Technology is now reaching every household, from remote villages to border areas, connecting people to new opportunities,” PM Modi stated.

During the pandemic, India’s digital infrastructure proved invaluable. The government used digital platforms to deliver financial aid, share real-time guidelines, and manage the vaccination process. PM Modi said that India’s experience with digital governance has been instrumental in shaping its approach to welfare, enabling efficient service delivery to millions. He highlighted that during India’s G20 presidency, the country shared its digital public infrastructure expertise with the world, reinforcing its willingness to support other nations in building similar systems.

Empowering Women Through Technology

At the event, PM Modi also addressed India’s efforts to empower women through technology, with initiatives like Drone Didis, which promotes the use of drones in agriculture, and the Bank Sakhis program, which encourages women to lead in digital banking at the grassroots level. “India is committed to inclusive technology that empowers women, and we see this reflected in various sectors—from space missions to STEM education,” he said. PM Modi noted that women make up over 40% of students in STEM fields in India, and there is a growing number of female founders in the country’s startup ecosystem.

The Prime Minister stressed that inclusivity must be a central element in technology adoption. “We are creating a digital ecosystem that is accessible, secure, and equitable, so no one is left behind,” he asserted. He also referenced the Namoh Drone Didis initiative and other programs that allow women to take on leadership roles in technology and digital finance, thereby fostering entrepreneurship and financial independence among women in rural areas.

A Call for Global Standards in Digital Technology

PM Modi also made a case for global governance and standards in digital technology, calling on international institutions to prioritise cyber security and data privacy. “It is time for a global framework for digital technology,” he urged, comparing it to the international regulations developed for aviation. He proposed that institutions like WT ASI take a proactive role in establishing these standards to ensure a safer and more connected world. “No single country can combat cyber threats alone. We must work together to protect our citizens,” he stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s commitment to responsible technology use, citing the nation’s Data Protection Act and National Cyber Security Strategy as evidence of India’s dedication to a secure digital ecosystem. He encouraged other countries to develop inclusive and adaptable standards, especially concerning ethical AI and data privacy. “As we set these standards today, we are defining the direction of our collective future,” he said, advocating for security, dignity, and equity in the digital age.

Moving Towards a Human-Centric Digital Revolution

As PM Modi concluded, he reiterated India’s goal of achieving a human-centric approach to technology, one that prioritises ethical considerations alongside innovation. “Our future should not only be technically strong but ethically sound,” he said. He affirmed India’s commitment to ensuring that technological advances contribute to a more inclusive, sustainable, and humane future.

Reflecting on the progress India has made and the potential ahead, PM Modi expressed optimism about the role of technology in driving global progress. “In this digital era, we must aim for innovation with inclusion, so that every community, region, and country benefits,” he said. With his closing remarks, he extended his support to the India Mobile Congress and WT ASI, wishing them success as they work to advance connectivity and technology across the globe.