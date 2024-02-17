India’s first mobile-focused browser raises $6 million in seed funding

Veera, which is India’s first mobile and rewards-focused browser, has raised $6 million from multiple institutional and angel investors.

The investment was led by Ayon Capital (a significant investor in Brave, the world’s leading privacy-focused Internet browser built by the team that had previously built Firefox).

The round has also attracted investments from several other global blue-chip investors including 6th Man Ventures, Folius Ventures, The Operating Group, iSeed Ventures (founded by Utsav Somani, the former head of Angellist India; iSeed is backed by Angellist’s Naval Ravikant & Babak Nivi, and founders of Xiaomi, Bolt, DST Global and Matrix Partners; iSeed has also backed Park+, Ultrahuman), Accomplice, and Cypher Capital.

Several reputed angel investors also participated in the round, including Aalap Mahadevia (Briarwood Capital), Kabir Narang (Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital), and Nikhil Mohta (ICICI Ventures), amongst others.

Founded by Arjun Ghose and Rahul Pagdipati and founding advisors Aditya Julka and Kanu Gupta, Veera has rapidly gained traction in the Indian market, focusing on a better browsing experience and rewards based on engagement.

In a notable milestone, Veera crossed 1,00,000 users soon after launch, underscoring the growing demand for its browsing app. Recently, the company also launched its unique engagement-driven rewards program, designed to acknowledge and incentivise user loyalty and engagement on the Veera platform using gamification.

Commenting on the successful funding round and the company's progress, Arjun Ghose, CEO of Veera, said,

“This investment validates our vision to revolutionise the mobile Internet experience in India,” said Ghose.

“The overwhelming response from users following the introduction of our rewards program and the launch of our super-fast browser has reinforced the need for a product like Veera in India. With this additional funding, we will focus on expanding our engineering team to accelerate product development, enhancing our infrastructure to ensure seamless user experience, and investing in marketing initiatives to reach even more users across India,” added Ghose.

Optimised for Android smartphones, Veera is aiming to give India's 1 billion+ smartphone users a faster, safer, and more rewarding Internet experience.