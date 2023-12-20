India's solar mission Aditya-L1 nears destination, to reach Lagrange Point 1 in first week of January

The much-anticipated Aditya-L1, India's inaugural solar observatory mission, is poised to reach its destination at Lagrange Point 1 (L1) during the first week of January 2024. Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, revealed this exciting development, marking a significant milestone for the mission launched in February 2023.

After an arduous journey spanning approximately 1.5 million km from Earth, Aditya-L1 is set to revolutionise solar research from its strategically advantageous L1 position, ideal for peering into the Sun.

Aditya-L1 recently accomplished a historic feat by capturing comprehensive images of the Sun. Leveraging the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) integrated into the mission, these images were obtained within the 200-400 nm wavelength range. SUIT employs an array of scientific filters to capture the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere intricately within this specific wavelength spectrum. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) affirmed that these observations will enable scientists to delve deeper into the dynamic interactions within the magnetised solar atmosphere, offering invaluable insights and precise constraints on solar radiation's influence on Earth's climate.

The disclosed images revealed distinctive features like sunspots, plage, and serene Sun regions, prominently showcased in the Mg II h image. This revelation unfolds groundbreaking insights into the intricate details of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere. SUIT's continuous observations play a pivotal role in enhancing our comprehension of the dynamic interplay within the magnetized solar atmosphere, aiding in the establishment of accurate boundaries concerning solar radiation's impact on Earth's climate.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for critical tests linked to the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. These tests encompass evaluations of the crew module and abort system, crucial steps preceding the planned 2024 orbital test flight. The Gaganyaan mission aims to propel Indian astronauts into space in 2025, contingent on the successful completion of milestones in the foreseeable future.