India's top Google searches in 2024: From Stree 2 to K-dramas, here's what made India curious

Each year, Google’s Year in Search reveals the trends that piqued global and regional curiosity. In 2024, India’s search habits reflected a mix of entertainment, sports, travel, and memes, showing how diverse and vibrant the country’s interests are. From the IPL to trending K-dramas, indie music hits, and quirky slang, here’s a deep dive into what captured India’s imagination.

India’s entertainment scene remained dynamic and multilingual. Supernatural thriller Stree 2 topped movie-related searches, while films like Hanu-man, Kalki, and socially-conscious dramas like 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies drew attention. Historical epic Heeramandi and the gritty crime series Mirzapur dominated shows, with slice-of-life dramas like Panchayat and Kota Factory close behind. International hits such as HBO’s The Last of Us and K-dramas like Queen of Tears and Marry My Husband also gained traction. Music enthusiasts hummed to indie hits like Nadaaniyan and Husn while nostalgic favourites such as Ye Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam struck a chord.

Top Memes on Google Search

The Blue Grinch Knee Surgery meme, Hamster Meme and Very Demure, Very Mindful few of the most searched memes. Gen Z’s workplace quirks found a voice through the Gen Z Boss meme, which aligned with searches like Gen Z leave work email. Relationships took centre stage with the Orange Peel Theory meme sparking conversations. Dating trends also evolved, with Throning Dating becoming the year’s most-searched dating term.

Air Quality, Elections, and Lingo

Practical searches reflected the nation’s everyday concerns. Terms like AQI near me and how to vote Lok Sabha showed India’s focus on health and politics, especially during the Lok Sabha elections. Globally, the ongoing Palestine conflict inspired searches such as All Eyes on Rafah. On a lighter note, quirky phrases like Pookie and Moye Moye became viral trends, with many seeking their meanings.

Sports: Cricket, Kabaddi, and Beyond

Sports dominated India’s search trends, led by cricket. Matches like India vs England and India vs Bangladesh were hot topics, while IPL and Pro Kabaddi League also captured attention. Globally, the Olympics, T20 World Cup, and Copa America were widely followed. Personalities like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya became trending figures, showcasing India’s admiration for its athletes.

Tourism and Culinary Curiosities

Travel searches took Indians to exotic destinations like Azerbaijan and Bali, while closer options like Manali and Jaipur remained favourites. Culinary curiosity mirrored this diversity, with traditional recipes like Mango Pickle and Ugadi Pachadi competing with international picks like the Pornstar Martini cocktail and Flat White coffee. Regional delicacies like Chammanthi and Onam Sadhya were also trending.