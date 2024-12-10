Google to tie up with NCERT, launch YouTube channels in 29 Indian languages

Google has announced a strategic partnership with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to make quality education more accessible across India. The collaboration aims to support students, parents, and teachers by providing engaging, multilingual, and inclusive digital learning resources.

Jonathan Katzman, Director of Product Management at YouTube Learning, emphasised the initiative’s potential: “Learning has always been at the heart of YouTube. In India, where accessible education is crucial for unlocking the nation’s potential, YouTube can help make learning content more accessible through innovative partnerships, tools, and resources.”

As part of the partnership, NCERT will roll out YouTube channels tailored to students from grades 1 to 12. These channels will feature content in 29 Indian languages, including Indian Sign Language, making education more inclusive and accessible to learners from diverse backgrounds.

Google is also partnering with the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) to offer credentialed courses on YouTube. These courses will cover a wide array of subjects, including pure sciences, sports psychology, literature, and rocket propulsion.

Learners who complete these courses on NPTEL’s YouTube channels can obtain certifications through the NPTEL-SWAYAM portal, supported by India’s IITs.

“Through this initiative, a pathway has been created for anyone outside the IIT system to do a course on NPTEL’s YouTube channels and then complete the online certification on the NPTEL-SWAYAM portal,” Katzman explained, adding that additional courses will be introduced in the coming months.

Google is also leveraging AI to enrich educational experiences. Katzman highlighted how AI will identify concepts discussed in videos and provide definitions, images, and context from Google’s Knowledge Graph. This feature will support a range of subjects, including biology, physics, and chemistry, offering learners immediate clarity and resources alongside the video content.