‘India's UPI 'incredibly painful' experience for…’: Mastercard CFO Sachin Mehra

Sachin Mehra, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mastercard, recently commended the unified payments interface (UPI), describing it as "impressive on multiple fronts." However, he also acknowledged that for participants in the ecosystem, it can be a challenging experience, resulting in financial losses. Speaking at the recent UBS conference, Mehra noted that "it is an incredibly painful experience for ecosystem participants who all end up losing money as part of that proposition,” as reported by TechCrunch.

This isn't the first instance where Mastercard has expressed concerns about UPI. Back in May, Mehra pointed out, "The banks facilitating these transactions often end up incurring losses. So, we are questioning the long-term sustainability of this model. Only time will tell where it leads. In the interim, debit and credit transactions continue to thrive in this market."

UPI achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 10 billion transactions in August, and this momentum continued with 10.56 billion transactions in September. In terms of transaction value, there was a marginal increase of 0.3%, reaching Rs 15.8 trillion from Rs 15.76 trillion in August.

Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) reveals a substantial 56% rise in transaction volume and a 41% increase in transaction value compared to the same period the previous year. India is witnessing a growing trend in digital payment methods, with 42% of consumers expressing their preference for the unified payments interface (UPI) for online shopping during the festive season, according to reports.

What is UPI?

UPI stands for Unified Payments Interface. It is a real-time payment system and a popular digital payment platform in India. UPI allows individuals to send and receive money, pay bills, make online purchases, and conduct various financial transactions using a mobile app or a banking website. It simplifies the process of transferring money between bank accounts by providing a single interface that connects multiple banks.

With UPI, users can create a virtual payment address (VPA) that is linked to their bank account. This VPA serves as a unique identifier and eliminates the need to share sensitive bank account details for transactions. UPI transactions are processed instantly, making it a convenient and efficient way to make payments and transfer funds.

UPI has gained significant popularity in India due to its ease of use and widespread acceptance. It has contributed to the growth of digital payments and the reduction of cash transactions in the country. Various banks and financial institutions offer UPI-based apps and services to their customers, making it a widely adopted payment method in India's digital economy.

