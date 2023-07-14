Infinix Hot 30 with 6,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs, and more

Infinix Hot 30 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499. The highlights of the newly-launched affordable smartphone include a 6,000 mAh battery, a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup and up to 8GB RAM. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. It will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 30 India price, sale offers

Infinix Hot 30 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 12,499 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499. In terms of colors, the smartphone will be available in Aurora Blue and Knight Black colour variants.

Infinix Hot 30 5G will go on sale in India on July 18 on Flipkart. In terms of sale offers, buyers will get Rs 1,000 discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions.

Also Watch: AI images of imaginary kids of celebrity couples - Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez and others

Infinix Hot 30 5G specifications

Infinix Hot 30 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 580 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM. It comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front facing camera that sits inside a punch hole cutout on the display. The rear camera setup comes with features like film, dual video, beauty, and portrait features. Infinix Hot 30 features dual speakers equipped with DTS technology. It runs on Infinix's XOS 13 interface based on the Android 13 software

Infinix Hot 30 5G houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone measures 76.51x168.51x9.9mm and weighs 215 grams.

Also Read:

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best deals on Apple iPhone 14, OnePlus 11 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 and more

After Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay also introduces UPI Lite for faster transactions under Rs 200