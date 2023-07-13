After Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay also introduces UPI Lite for faster transactions under Rs 200

Google Pay now supports UPI Lite, which allows users to make quick small value payments. Notably, this feature was already supported by Google Pay’s rival Paytm recently. Google said that with this feature, users will be able to make one-click UPI transactions without needing to enter the UPI PIN.

What is UPI Lite?

UPI Lite allows users to make faster transactions of up to Rs 200. In this process, their Lite account does not rely real-time on the issuing bank’s core system. The Lite account can be loaded up to Rs 2,000, twice a day and allows users to make payments of up to Rs 200. According to Google, UPI Lite results in less cluttered bank passbook with fewer transactions.

How to activate UPI Lite on Google Pay

Here are the quick steps you can follow to start making UPI Lite transactions via Google Pay.

Open the Google Pay app and go to the profile page

Now, tap on “activate UPI Lite” option and complete the linking process as prompted.

Subject to UPI Lite balance and for transactions up to Rs 200, the default transaction mode will be selected as UPI Lite.

To pay, you will just need to tap on “Pay PIN-Free” and you are good to go

Notably, users can only add funds up to Rs 2,000 to their UPI Lite account. It will have maximum limit of Rs 4,000 per transaction. NPCI assures that in case user loses the device with the active Lite account and balance, they can approach their bank for refund of balance in the bank account.

NPCI said: “It should be noted that Lite balance will not be fetched in new mobile device if user changes the mobile device. In case user changes the mobile device, they should disable the Lite account from old mobile device and then enable a new Lite account on the new mobile device.”

UPI Lite feature was launched by Reserve Bank of India back in September 2022. Enabled by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), it aims to ease the UPI transaction process. UPI Lite is supported by 15 banks including HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank Ltd, Canara Bank and so on.

Besides Google Pay, UPI Lite is also available on BHIM, Paytm and PhonePe apps.

Also Read:

Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Croma vs Vijay Sales

‘That’s an awful feeling’: Former Meta employee of Indian origin files complaint against the company for alleged racial bias

