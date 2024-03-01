Info Edge's Naukri and 99acres taken down from Google Play Store: Report

Google Play Store has removed Info Edge's Naukri and 99acres applications due to non-compliance with the tech giant's app billing policy for an extended period, according to Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikchandani.

The move is part of Google's broader initiative to eliminate apps from Indian developers that fail to adhere to its billing policies, reported Moneycontrol. JeevanSathi, the company's matrimony business, remains accessible on the Play Store as of the latest update.

Despite complying with Google's app policies since February 9, following an interim order from the Supreme Court related to a case against Google's app billing policy, Naukri and 99acres, owned by Info Edge, have been removed from the Google Play Store.

Sanjeev Bikchandani, founder of Info Edge, confirmed that all dues to Google have been paid promptly. The delisting appears to be a consequence of Google's ongoing efforts to enforce its app billing policy for Indian developers.

Meanwhile, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has issued a strong advisory to Google, urging the tech giant to abstain from delisting apps owned by Indian companies from its Play Store platform. This plea follows notices from Google, putting at least four Indian firms at risk of removal from the digital marketplace.

Story to be updated