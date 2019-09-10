Infographic: 12 years of Apple iPhone

Apple launched the first iPhone in 2007, and the smartphone industry has never been the same again. From making touchscreen displays mainstream, to introducing the first modern voice assistant on a smartphone, Siri, and the most advanced face recognition technology on a handheld device, the iPhones have done it all, and more, in their 12-year long history. Here's a look at how the iPhones have evolved so far:

ALSO READ: Apple event 2019 - What to expect from Sept 10 iPhone 11 launch