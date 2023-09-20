Infosys, Nvidia tie up to assist firms in boosting productivity with generative AI

Indian IT major Infosys Ltd and US chip maker Nvidia on Wednesday announced that they have expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim to help "enterprises worldwide drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions".

"The broadened alliance will bring the Nvidia AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz – an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value using generative AI technologies. Through the integration, Infosys will create offerings customers can adopt, to easily integrate generative AI into their businesses," said the firms in a joint statement.

Additionally, Infosys plans to set up an Nvidia Centre of Excellence, where it will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on Nvidia AI technology to provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across industries.

“Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based services to our clients worldwide. Our clients are also looking at complex AI use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value chain,” said Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman, Infosys.

“Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions are complementary to Nvidia’s core stack. By combining our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on Nvidia AI technology, we are creating end-to-end industry leading AI solutions that will

help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first. Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, Nvidia.

“The Nvidia AI Enterprise ecosystem is ramping quickly to provide the platform for generative AI. Together, Nvidia and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions.”

Earlier this month, the US chipmaker said it will partner with Reliance, Tata to boost AI in India.

Nvidia and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries announced a partnership to build AI supercomputers in India.

"The companies will work together to build AI infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today," the firms said in a statement.

The partnership with the Tata Group’s Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Tata Communications is aimed at building “AI infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today”, Huang had said.

