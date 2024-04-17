Inmates of this Indian prison to get smart cards to stay in touch with family; see details

Authorities in Maharashtra have taken a progressive step towards aiding communication between inmates and their families by distributing smart cards to nearly 650 prisoners at the Harsul Central Jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

A district official disclosed on Wednesday that the initiative aims to facilitate regular contact between prisoners and their loved ones. Each smart card enables the bearer to make three free calls per week, with each call limited to six minutes.

“Many families cannot come to meet their prisoner relatives in jail due to financial conditions. Therefore, to connect the prisoners with their families (and lawyers), smart cards have been provided to 650 prisoners at Harsul jail,” a release said.

However, details regarding call restrictions were not explicitly outlined in the official release. It remains unclear whether inmates can only dial pre-approved numbers or if they have the freedom to contact any desired recipient.

The installation of calling booths within the prison premises extends this communication privilege not only to inmates but also to individuals held in judicial custody.

Harsul Central Jail is among the nine central correctional facilities in Maharashtra, where initiatives like this seek to enhance the welfare and well-being of inmates while fostering connections with the outside world.