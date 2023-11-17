Instagram brings new updates to reels, feed photos to create content easily; see details

Instagram, owned by Meta, has unveiled several enhancements to reels, feed photos, carousels, and stories, along with fresh insights designed to help creators gain a deeper understanding of their content's performance. The company is currently experimenting with users' capacity to scale, crop, and rotate individual clips.

"Save time while you're editing with undo and redo features, coming soon. We're also making it easier for you to find existing tools like Voiceover," Meta stated in a Wednesday blog post.

Furthermore, the company is introducing 10 new English text-to-speech voices for selection in specific countries. Users can now explore their creativity with six additional text fonts and styles, accessible across hundreds of languages. To augment text visibility, users can now include outlines for improved clarity.

Instagram is also trialling new methods to access the audio browser or trending audio. They can swiftly navigate to the audio page from the camera roll's top section, facilitating easy exploration for inspiration. Moreover, the company aims to simplify editing for users' ongoing reels by presenting a streamlined view of all their saved drafts.

In the near future, users will be able to preview their drafts, assign custom names, and schedule them in advance, as per the company's announcement.

To facilitate the creation of more distinctive Reels and stories, the company is developing custom stickers derived from users' personal photos and videos in their camera roll or from eligible content on Instagram. Additionally, they are experimenting with creating custom stickers from videos. Furthermore, the tech giant is implementing enhancements to empower users with a better grasp of their reels' performance.

"We introduced a new Reels metric on Facebook and Instagram called Replays and we updated the definition of Reels Plays to also include Replays in addition to Initial Plays. You may notice an increase in your Reels Plays as a result of this," Meta explained.

Moreover, in the forthcoming months, the company will gradually introduce the ability for creators to track the number of viewers engaging with their Reel on a moment-by-moment basis through an interactive retention chart.

