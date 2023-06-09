Instagram down! Users on web version complain of outage

Instagram users on the website are complaining about an outage. Downdetector.in has also reported a surge in complaints with over 600 instances. According to the outage graph on the website, the issues were reported post-9 AM.
Loading the Instagram website gives an error message saying, "Something went wrong." It adds, "There's and issue and the page could not be loaded.
Instagram down again?— ᴹ ᴼ ᴼ ᴺ ♡ ˎˊ (@ishh_spamzz) June 9, 2023
Stories video & music not loading??#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Nsauvw9bDX
Instagram down ?— Winterarmys (@winterarmyes) June 9, 2023
#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/CF1zHDA3c0
Me pulling up to Twitter again to see if Instagram is down or if it’s just the wifi not working 😐 pic.twitter.com/s9TnUgnH3Y— Mars 👦🏻 (@iMarleyKim) June 9, 2023
Everyone going to Twitter to check if Instagram down #instagramdown: pic.twitter.com/DDI1clSzWT— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) June 9, 2023
instagram down every 5 business days wtf pic.twitter.com/7Sm5AOjr6j— bigliho (@allthings__li) June 9, 2023
People coming on Twitter after Instagram goes down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/QcduxowIPX— galleri5 (@galleri5) June 9, 2023
