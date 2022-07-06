Instagram, Facebook Messenger DMs down for several users globally

Instagram and Facebook Messenger have been facing issues since last evening with a whole lot of users taking to social media to complain about how they have been facing trouble while messaging on these Meta-owned platforms.

According to complaints, messages sent as DMs on Instagram and messages sent on Facebook Messenger are disappearing for some users as soon as they are being sent. As of writing this report, the issue has yet not been fixed.

According to website services status tracker Downdetector, Instagram reports have been coming in since around 8 PM on July 5 and have continued till right now, July 6 morning. Downdetector shows two peaks out outage reports, one at 11:18 PM on July 5 and the other at 10:18 AM on July 6. Similar issues were also reported with Facebook Messenger.

Downdetector saw reports against Instagram coming in from July 5 evening

Many users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations triggering off a meme fest on the platforms. The #instagramdown has also been trending on Twitter.

This is only a partial outage though. At least for Instagram, all the other features on the app are working perfectly with no other complaints coming in for the rest.

Meta is yet to issue any official communication regarding this issue so we don’t know when it might be fixed.

