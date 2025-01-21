scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Instagram head announces big changes: 3-minute Reels and new look for profile grid

Instagram head announces big changes: 3-minute Reels and new look for profile grid

Instagram extends Reels to 3 minutes and updates profile grid to rectangles, offering new creative opportunities and improved content previews for users.

Instagram Instagram

Instagram has announced significant updates to its platform, including extending the maximum length of Reels to three minutes and altering the profile grid layout from squares to rectangles. These changes, introduced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, aim to enhance user experience and keep pace with competitors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

Reels extended to three minutes

Responding to user feedback that the previous 90-second limit was too restrictive, Instagram now allows Reels of up to three minutes. Mosseri highlighted that this extension enables users to share more comprehensive stories and creative content. This move aligns Instagram with platforms like TikTok, which has supported three-minute videos since 2021. 

This is a big U-turn from Mosseri and Meta, which has been against increasing the limit for reels, saying that doing so could compromise Instagram's "core identity to connect people with friends."

Profile grid layout update

In a shift from its traditional square format, Instagram is transitioning profile grids to display content as rectangles. Mosseri acknowledged that while many users prefer the classic square layout, the majority of uploaded content is now vertically oriented. This update aims to showcase photos and videos more fully without excessive cropping.

However, if you're not happy with the auto-adjustments done by Instagram to accommodate vertical posts, you can manually adjust how your grid looks, right from within the Instagram app. Follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to the desired post on your profile.
  2. Tap the three dots in the top right corner of the post.
  3. Select "Adjust Preview."
  4. Choose between "Fit" or "Fill" options to control how the image displays in the grid.

This feature allows users to maintain their profile's aesthetic despite the layout changes. 

These updates reflect Instagram's efforts to adapt to evolving content trends and user preferences, ensuring the platform remains engaging and competitive in the dynamic social media landscape. 

Published on: Jan 21, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
