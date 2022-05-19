Instagram is changing how Stories work and doesn’t want you to post everything

Instagram Stories are a great way to post about your day, or about a random thought you had, or a meme or a reel you might have found funny. Whether it is of great quality or not doesn't matter since the Story is only around for 24 hours. Thanks to this ephemeral quality, most Instagram users post serially about their day and things around them creating an endless feed of photos, videos, and random content even to extent of this whole process often becoming very “spammy”.

It appears that while this behaviour might have a lot of takers, Instagram isn’t a fan. And the platform might soon change how the Story works. The Meta-owned platform is reportedly testing a new layout in Brazil that shows only three of your Stories to your followers and hides the rest.

According to one Brazilian user, the new Story layout Instagram is testing displays only the first three stories and hides the rest behind a “Show All” button. And this happens only when someone has been posting Stories excessively.

It is not clear if Instagram is testing this feature anywhere else for now, except in Brazil and there is also no information about exactly how many users are seeing this new format.

Since it is currently being tested, it is possible that Instagram might test it more widely soon and also eventually roll this new Story format out. Of course, this does not bode well for serial Story posters, but there is a good side to this.

For starters, it means that you will not be spammed incessantly by a barrage of Stories from one user, often having to mindlessly tap to go through them without even actually looking at the content. Also, this means that creators and influencers will have to be more careful and selective about what they are posting, facilitating better content, so that their followers don’t miss out on anything that might get thrown under the “Show All” button. Let’s be honest, not many of us will really click on the “Show All” unless the first three Stories are worth it, in most cases they are often not.

Instagram wants you to spend more time on the app, obviously. So, this is a way it is clearing up spam and offering you better content. Currently, you can post up to 100 Stories in a row. It is not clear yet if Instagram plans to change this limit as well, yet.

