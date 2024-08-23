Instagram revives a Myspace classic, lets users add songs to their profiles

Instagram is taking a nostalgic trip back to the early 2000s with its latest feature: the ability for users to add a song to their profiles, reminiscent of the iconic Myspace era. This new addition allows users to express themselves musically and share their favourite tunes with their followers.

Unlike its Myspace predecessor, Instagram's profile music won't autoplay. Instead, visitors to a profile can choose to play or pause the selected track. The song appears in the bio section and remains until the user removes or replaces it.

Adding a song is simple.

Select “Edit Profile” from your Profile tab, then tap “Add music to your profile”.

Search for your favourite song or browse our “For You” section.

Select the song you’d like to use and choose the clip duration for your Profile.

You can choose 30 seconds of the song.

Instagram has partnered with pop star Sabrina Carpenter to launch this feature. Carpenter's official profile will feature a teaser of her unreleased song "Taste," giving fans an exclusive preview ahead of her album release. "Instagram says the profile music feature is the only way to hear the song ahead of the full release," the announcement highlighted.

To further celebrate Carpenter's upcoming album, "Short n' Sweet," Instagram has incorporated hidden features, including temporary Notes messages that turn light blue when using keywords like "Sabrina" or the coffee cup emoji, and a Carpenter-themed chat theme.

This new feature provides a fun and engaging way for users to personalize their profiles and share their musical tastes. It also offers artists a unique platform to promote their music and connect with fans in a more immersive way.