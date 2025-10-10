Intel launches Robotics AI Suite to accelerate physical AI innovation across industries

Intel has unveiled its new Robotics AI Suite, a comprehensive platform designed to simplify and accelerate the development of advanced robotics powered by physical AI. The suite offers a collection of reference applications, qualified AI hardware systems, acceleration libraries, and benchmarking tools, all curated to help businesses fast-track the deployment of robotics systems.

The Robotics AI Suite integrates seamlessly with Intel Core Ultra processors, enabling organisations to test, adapt, and scale AI-driven robotics solutions with greater efficiency. According to Intel, this suite is designed to help innovators manage interoperability, skills gaps, and security challenges that often accompany large-scale robotics projects.

“The latest processors from Intel are capable of handling both real-time controls and AI perception in one processor,” said Matthew Formica, Senior Director and Head of Edge Product Marketing & AI PC/Edge AI Software Developer Relations at Intel. “So, it makes it much simpler for a robot designer to build with one part to lower costs and reduce complexity, cut development time, and ship robot innovation to market faster and more cost-effectively than they could before.”

Formica noted that the company’s innovations, including Time Coordinated Computing (TCC), optimise performance for robotics workloads by prioritising real-time access to memory and network resources. He added that new-generation Intel Core Ultra processors are helping redefine affordability and scalability in robotics.

The launch also underscores Intel’s growing partnerships across the global robotics ecosystem. Companies such as RealSense, Techman Robot, and Fourier have collaborated with Intel to enhance the platform’s capabilities.

“Our collaboration with Intel is all about helping robotics companies move faster from idea to product,” said Nadav Orbach, CEO, RealSense. “With Intel’s robotics expertise, AI suite, and pre-validated support for RealSense Depth Cameras, we’re making it easier to innovate, scale, and accelerate the adoption of physical AI.”

Techman Robot’s COO, Scott Huang, added, “Our strategic partnership with Intel reflects our shared commitment to advancing Physical AI for next-generation manufacturing. By integrating Intel’s all-in-one compute platform and Robotics AI Suite, we accelerate deployment and enhance flexibility in real-world factory applications.”

The Robotics AI Suite provides organisations with a foundation to shorten development cycles, reuse validated code for functions like perception and motion planning, and test workloads before investing in custom hardware. It also supports open-source integration to reduce proprietary lock-ins and includes built-in security measures to meet functional safety standards.

With quarterly updates available on GitHub, Intel aims to make this platform an evolving toolkit for robotics builders and developers. The company said this marks the beginning of a new phase of robotics innovation, enabling industries to move beyond experimentation towards large-scale deployment.