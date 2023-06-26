Intel plans to sell its Bengaluru office to take a ‘hybrid-first’ approach: Report

Intel is planning to sell its Bengaluru office as it continues to focus on its ‘hybrid-first’ approach. The company is planning to sell the office and then enter into a lease agreement with the new owners, reported Economic Times on Saturday. The said office space is spread across 2,50,000 square feet, located on Old Airport Road. The Bengaluru office is majorly for employees working in design and engineering departments.

The report reveals that this office is already a part of a bidding process led by “well-known builders”. The deal is likely to exceed Rs 450 crore. Notably, even after the sale process is completed, the company will continue operating from the same location.

In an email, Intel told Tech Today: “As a hybrid-first company, we are continuing to assess and optimise our space utilisation to create more vibrant workspaces for our employees when they are on-site, while also achieving cost reductions. As such, we will be consolidating certain offices in Bengaluru. Bengaluru remains an important design and engineering centre for Intel, with approximately 14,000 employees based in the region."

Intel’s ‘hybrid-first’ approach

Back in 2021, Intel announced its hybrid model for employees due to COVID-19 outbreak. At that time, Christy Pambianchi, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, emphasised on a hybrid-first model. She stated in a blog post: “The majority of employees will split their time between working remotely and in the office. We’re not mandating a single approach regarding the number of days per week all employees should be on-site or how people should collaborate. We are empowering teams to find the balance that drives results and achieves our business goals. There is no one-size-fits-all approach for our global workforce.”

Pambianchi also revealed that 90 per cent of the employees at Intel prefer a hybrid workforce when their sites open.

Not just Intel, several other tech giants like Amazon and Google, are focusing on hybrid work model by asking their employees to work from office at least three times a week.

