Elon Musk VS Mark Zuckerberg: AI artist shows what much-awaited cage fight will look like

Two big billionaires, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have agreed to a cage fight and it has rattled the internet. An Artificial Intelligence (AI) artist has visualised the much-awaited fight, giving a sneak peek at what it might look like.

An AI artist on Instagram with the handle “@wild.trance” has posted images of the two billionaires before, after and during the fight. The post includes the two contenders smiling, then fighting with their boxing gloves on and then going all in with furious looks and blood splashes on their faces and body.

The post caption read, “In this playful scenario, imagine an AI-powered visualization of a fictional cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Just for Fun. These images are generated using Midjourney Ai.”

Musk vs Zuckerberg

The challenge between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg started when Musk suggested they settle their differences in a cage fight. The latter, who had been training in martial arts for months, agreed. Former kickboxing champion turned social media personality, Andrew Tate, even offered to train the Tesla boss to fight Zuckerberg.

As per a report by Reuters, Musk has admitted that he has not started his training just yet. "I haven't started training yet. So, if this does happen, I will," Musk told in a talk on Twitter with Ashlee Vance, the author of a book on Musk and the space race.

Ahead of the fight, Musk has mentioned that he has a Walrus move that includes him lying on the top of the opponent and not letting the opponent move. He tweeted about his move.

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing June 22, 2023

