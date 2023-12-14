Intel unveils new AI-centric Core Ultra mobile processors; check details

Intel launched the Intel Core Ultra mobile processors at an AI Everywhere event. The company has announced that the new mobile processors are globally available and are powering more than 230 of the world's first AI PCs. Partners such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Gigabyte, Google Chromebook, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft Surface, MSI, and Samsung are among the first to feature these processors in their devices.

What is AI PC?

Intel claims the AI PC represents a new generation of personal computers designed to meet the demand for more performance and battery life, with a focus on utilising AI capabilities present in operating systems and applications. The Intel Core Ultra gets dedicated AI acceleration capability spread across the CPU, GPU, and NPU architectures.

Intel claims the new NPU which is branded Intel AI Boost, is built to handle longer-running AI workloads at low power, and it complements AI handled on both the CPU and GPU, enabling 2.5x better power efficiency than the previous generation.

The Intel Core Ultra is the first processor built on the Intel 4 process technology. It uses Foveros 3D advanced packaging technology. The processor offers a built-in Intel Arc GPU that features up to eight Xe-cores, AI-based Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), DX12 Ultimate support, and up to double the graphics performance over the previous generation. The GPU includes support for modern graphics features including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, AV1 encode and decode, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 2.1 20G.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel's executive vice president and general manager of Client Computing Group, stated, "The launch of Intel Core Ultra represents the unmatched scale and speed at which Intel is enabling AI on the PC. By 2028, AI PCs will comprise 80% of the PC market and together with our vast ecosystem of hardware and software partners, Intel is best positioned to deliver this next generation of computing.

Also read: Intel joins forces with Indian electronics manufacturers to boost ‘Make in India' laptop production

Also read: Nvidia ventures into PC CPU territory, challenging Intel's dominance