Internet on Mars? Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to develop 'Marslink' network

Elon Musk-led SpaceX has proposed a pioneering satellite network, dubbed “Marslink,” designed to enhance communication capabilities around Mars. Presented at a recent NASA-led meeting by the Mars Exploration Program Analysis Group, Marslink would establish a satellite relay system in Mars’ orbit, facilitating seamless data exchange for future Mars missions. This initiative aligns with SpaceX’s broader ambition of advancing Mars exploration and laying the groundwork for potential human settlement on the Red Planet.

Building on the success of its Starlink network around Earth, SpaceX envisions Marslink to operate similarly, providing a consistent communication link for surface assets on Mars. With thousands of Starlink satellites in Earth’s orbit serving over 102 countries, SpaceX is looking to replicate this connectivity infrastructure for Mars, which could significantly bolster NASA’s efforts to create a sustainable exploration framework.

The Marslink proposal faces competition, however, as NASA is also evaluating solutions from other industry giants like Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin. Blue Origin has presented its “Blue Ring” orbital tug concept, which aims to deliver data relay services and enable in-space cloud computing. This project is set for initial tests under the Pentagon’s DarkSky-1 mission, though no official launch date has been confirmed.

Earth and Mars will ultimately need >petabit/sec connectivity. https://t.co/FBXeDQeczZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2024

Lockheed Martin, on the other hand, has suggested repurposing the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft. Launched in 2013 to study the Martian atmosphere, MAVEN could be repositioned into a communications orbit, serving as a relay hub akin to NASA’s Deep Space Network on Earth.