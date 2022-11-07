iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max waiting time over 25 days, Apple explains why

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers will face longer waiting periods to purchase a new device. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were launched in September this year but the company is unable to meet the demand due to a direct impact of Covid-19 restrictions on Apple’s assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China.

Apple has released a statement saying that its facility in Zhengzhou, China is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity. In the statement, Apple said, “As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.”

In India, Apple iPhone 14 Pro series buyers can see a waiting period of up to 26 days, according to the official store of the company. The waiting period can be attributed to low production. In stark contrast, Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus devices are taking as low as just two days for delivery.

Apple has claimed that the demand for both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is high but the disruption due China’s strict zero Covid policy, has led to higher wait periods for buyers across the globe.

The statement said, “We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

Apple claims it is working closely with its primary suppliers to return to normal production levels without compromising on the health and safety of workers as well as by complying with China’s strict restrictions.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are getting a boost in production as Apple has authorized the second supplier in India to start assembly of the device. However, the demand of both phones have been lower than expected.

