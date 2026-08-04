iPhone 16 price near Rs 42,000 on Flipkart; Check deals and discounts

Listed price on Flipkart

iPhone 16 with the 128 GB variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 67,900 on Flipkart. However, note that the selling price may also change during the offer period. Buyers can reduce the price of the smartphone by using the Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI credit cards; and get an instant discount of up to Rs 4,218. This will bring down the price to Rs 63,682.

Exchange offer on iPhone 16

If you have an iPhone 13, you can exchange the device and get up to Rs 21,550 as the exchange value. This will further reduce the price of the iPhone 16 to about Rs 42,132. However, it is not guaranteed, as the final value will depend on smartphones working and physical conditions.

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Any damage, including scratches, screen damage, malfunction, and others, can reduce the value quoted for the old phone. The exchange facility may also not be available for some PIN codes.

Why should you buy the iPhone 16?



The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A18 chip paired with 8 GB of RAM. It features a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it includes a 12-megapixel selfie camera.