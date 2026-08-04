EPFO to temporarily shut e-Office application on August 5 for system upgrade

e-Office to remain unavailable for 3.5 hours

According to the EPFO, the e-Office application will remain inaccessible from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM on August 5.

During this period, officials will upgrade several modules of the platform, including:

eFile Version 7.4.4-3

Portal Version 8.2.2

MIS Version 7.3.0

MDM Version 7.3.1-1

The organisation has advised users to plan their work accordingly, as the application will not be available throughout the maintenance window.

Part of EPFO's digital modernisation drive

The scheduled maintenance comes weeks after the EPFO completed a major database consolidation and software migration designed to strengthen its digital infrastructure. The overhaul is aimed at making online services faster, more reliable and more secure for members, employers and EPFO officials.

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The retirement fund body has said these upgrades are part of its broader effort to improve service delivery, reduce processing delays over time and enhance the overall user experience across its digital platforms.

Claims being processed in phases

Following the recent migration, member and employer services have been restored in phases. However, EPFO said claims and service requests are currently being processed in a calibrated manner with additional verification and validation checks to ensure data accuracy and system stability.

As a result, members and employers may continue to experience slightly longer processing times for claims and certain online services. The EPFO has also advised users to avoid repeated submissions of the same request or multiple login attempts during peak hours, as these could place additional load on the upgraded system.

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UMANG services gradually restored

While some EPFO services on the UMANG app remain affected following the migration, several key facilities have already been restored. These include UAN allotment and activation, UAN activation services, face authentication for already activated Universal Account Numbers (UANs), FAQs, account details through SMS, and account information via missed call services.

The EPFO said the ongoing technology upgrades are intended to deliver a smoother and more efficient digital experience for its millions of subscribers and employers.

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