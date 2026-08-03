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iPhone 18 Pro launch date; When Apple will host awaited fall launch event?

iPhone 18 Pro launch date; When Apple will host awaited fall launch event?

The iPhone 18 Pro launch event will kick off at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, with CEO John Ternus taking over as Apple CEO.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 6:21 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro launch date; When Apple will host awaited fall launch event?iPhone 18 Pro launch date

Apple is expected to host one of the biggest launch events next month to announce the new iPhone 18 Pro models and its first-ever foldable iPhone. There are several speculations around the launch date, but a new leak points to the most likely schedule for the company's annual iPhone event.

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Every year, Apple hosts the iPhone launch event within a set pattern, making it easier to predict and estimate the announcement date well in advance. Therefore, based on previous years’ trends, here’s when Apple could unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Must read: iPhone price shock: These countries pay far more than other regions; India ranks 24th globally

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold launch date

Apple has been launching new iPhones every autumn since 2011. Therefore, the majority of the time, the launch falls between September and October. Last year, the iPhone 17 series was launched on September 19, 2025. Now, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold could launch around September 8 or September 9, 2026.

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According to a Forbes report, the speculated date was September 7, 2026; however, it clashes with Labour Day in the US. Therefore, the most likely date is expected to be September 9 for Apple's annual iPhone launch event.

Must read: Flipkart Freedom Sale: Deals on iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max revealed: All details

The launch event will kick off at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. Starting this September, John Ternus will take over as Apple CEO, which means the keynote presentation will be his first major product launch in the company's top role. The presentation will most likely be a pre-recorded video, which will last for about one to two hours.

Apple now typically announces its iPhone launch event exactly 14 days (two weeks) before the keynote. Therefore, for the upcoming event, we can expect the launch announcement to take place on August 26, 2026.

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iPhone 18 Pro sale date

Apple is expected to begin selling at least some of the new iPhone models about a week after the launch event. Therefore, if the keynote takes place on September 9, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to go on sale on September 18. As for Apple's first foldable, it could either go on sale on September 18 alongside the Pro models or launch at a later date, depending on Apple's plans.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 6:20 PM IST
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