iPhone 18 Pro launch date; When Apple will host awaited fall launch event?

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iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold launch date

Apple has been launching new iPhones every autumn since 2011. Therefore, the majority of the time, the launch falls between September and October. Last year, the iPhone 17 series was launched on September 19, 2025. Now, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold could launch around September 8 or September 9, 2026.

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According to a Forbes report, the speculated date was September 7, 2026; however, it clashes with Labour Day in the US. Therefore, the most likely date is expected to be September 9 for Apple's annual iPhone launch event.

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The launch event will kick off at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. Starting this September, John Ternus will take over as Apple CEO, which means the keynote presentation will be his first major product launch in the company's top role. The presentation will most likely be a pre-recorded video, which will last for about one to two hours.

Apple now typically announces its iPhone launch event exactly 14 days (two weeks) before the keynote. Therefore, for the upcoming event, we can expect the launch announcement to take place on August 26, 2026.

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iPhone 18 Pro sale date

Apple is expected to begin selling at least some of the new iPhone models about a week after the launch event. Therefore, if the keynote takes place on September 9, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to go on sale on September 18. As for Apple's first foldable, it could either go on sale on September 18 alongside the Pro models or launch at a later date, depending on Apple's plans.