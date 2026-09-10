Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo price in India: Check all storage variants

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo price in India: Check all storage variants

Apple’s latest iPhone lineup brings premium upgrades across conventional and foldable models, but Indian buyers will need to pay different prices depending on the model and storage configuration.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 9:56 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo price in India: Check all storage variantsApple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and Duo prices in India across all storage variants revealed(Photo: Apple)

Apple has expanded its latest iPhone lineup in India with three premium models, including the new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable, iPhone Duo. While the Pro models focus on upgraded cameras, performance and battery life, the Duo brings a foldable design with a large 7.6-inch inner display.

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e get costlier in India after Apple event: Check new prices

However, for you, pricing is likely to be the key consideration. Apple has revealed the India prices across multiple storage configurations, with the top-end options crossing Rs 4 lakh for the foldable model.

iPhone 18 Pro price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for 256GB. The 512GB variant costs Rs 1,89,900, while the 1TB model is priced at Rs 2,39,900. The top-end 2TB version costs Rs 3,14,900.

Must Read: Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Brings upgraded performance, camera, and more

The iPhone 18 Pro comes in Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy finishes. Apple has equipped it with a 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, including a variable-aperture main camera, along with the A20 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence.

Advertisement

iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India

The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for 256GB. Its 512GB variant is priced at Rs 2,04,900, while the 1TB version costs Rs 2,54,900. The highest-capacity 2TB model is priced at Rs 3,29,900.

Like the Pro, the Pro Max is available in Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy. Apple says the Pro Max delivers its biggest-ever increase in iPhone battery life.

iPhone Duo price in India

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, starts at Rs 2,99,900 for 256GB. The 512GB version costs Rs 3,24,900, the 1TB model is priced at Rs 3,74,900, and the 2TB variant costs Rs 4,49,900.

The Duo comes in Night Sky and Star White and features a 7.6-inch folding inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display.

Advertisement

Pre-order and sale dates

For the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, pre-orders begin at 5:30 PM IST on September 12, with availability from September 18. The iPhone Duo will be available for pre-order from 5:30 PM IST on October 16 and will go on sale from October 23.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das

Vidhya Das is a journalist who writes about technology, AI, startups and the digital world. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication, she enjoys breaking down complex topics into simple, engaging stories. She is curious about how technology is changing everyday life and loves finding stories that matter.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more