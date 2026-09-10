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iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e get costlier in India after Apple event: Check new prices

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e get costlier in India after Apple event: Check new prices

iPhone 17 model gets a massive Rs 17,000 price hike in India after Apple launched the new iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 8:30 AM IST
iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e get costlier in India after Apple event: Check new pricesApple iPhones gets costlier in India.

Apple has increased the prices of several iPhone models in India, including the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air launched last year. The price revision comes shortly after the company’s “Surprise and Shine” event, where Apple unveiled its latest generation of iPhones.

The updated prices are now reflected on Apple’s online store in India and apply across the available storage variants. Along with its flagship models, Apple has also increased the price of the more affordable iPhone 17e, while the previous-generation iPhone 16 has also received a price hike.

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iPhone price hike in India 

As anticipated, the iPhone 17 will now cost Rs 99,900, up from Rs 82,900. Whereas the iPhone Air will now cost Rs 149900, up from its debut price of Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant. In addition to the flagship models, Apple's affordable iPhone, the iPhone 17e, also saw its price increase to Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 has also received a price hike, and it now costs Rs 89,900. Here are all the revised prices across storage variants:

iPhone 17 revised price:

256GB: Rs 99,900 (Up from Rs 82,900), a Rs 17,000 increase

512GB: Rs 1,24,900 ( Up from Rs 1,02,900), a Rs 22,000 increase

iPhone Air revised price:

256GB: Rs 1,49,900 ( Up from Rs 1,19,900), a Rs 30,000 increase

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512GB: Rs 1,74,900 ( Up from Rs 1,39,900), a Rs 35,000 increase

1TB: Rs 2,24,900 ( Up from Rs 1,59,900), a Rs 65,000 increase

iPhone 16 revised price

256GB: Rs 89900  ( Up from Rs 79,900), a Rs 10,000 increase

iPhone 17e revised price

256GB: Rs 79,900 ( Up from Rs 64,900), a Rs 15,000 increase

512GB: Rs 1,04,900 ( Up from Rs 84,900), a Rs 20,000 increase

iPhone 18 Pro series gets expensive

With older generation models, Apple increased prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were launched at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900 respectively for the base variant. Now, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max were launched at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 for the base variant storage option, showcasing a massive Rs 30,000 hike for the new-generation models.

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On the other hand, Apple's new foldable device, the iPhone Duo, is launched at Rs 2,99,900 and goes as high as Rs 4,49,900 for the higher storage variant.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 12:28 AM IST
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