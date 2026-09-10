iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e get costlier in India after Apple event: Check new prices

iPhone price hike in India

As anticipated, the iPhone 17 will now cost Rs 99,900, up from Rs 82,900. Whereas the iPhone Air will now cost Rs 149900, up from its debut price of Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant. In addition to the flagship models, Apple's affordable iPhone, the iPhone 17e, also saw its price increase to Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 has also received a price hike, and it now costs Rs 89,900. Here are all the revised prices across storage variants:



iPhone 17 revised price:



256GB: Rs 99,900 (Up from Rs 82,900), a Rs 17,000 increase

512GB: Rs 1,24,900 ( Up from Rs 1,02,900), a Rs 22,000 increase



iPhone Air revised price:

256GB: Rs 1,49,900 ( Up from Rs 1,19,900), a Rs 30,000 increase

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512GB: Rs 1,74,900 ( Up from Rs 1,39,900), a Rs 35,000 increase

1TB: Rs 2,24,900 ( Up from Rs 1,59,900), a Rs 65,000 increase

iPhone 16 revised price



256GB: Rs 89900 ( Up from Rs 79,900), a Rs 10,000 increase

iPhone 17e revised price

256GB: Rs 79,900 ( Up from Rs 64,900), a Rs 15,000 increase

512GB: Rs 1,04,900 ( Up from Rs 84,900), a Rs 20,000 increase

iPhone 18 Pro series gets expensive

With older generation models, Apple increased prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, compared to their predecessors. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were launched at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900 respectively for the base variant. Now, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max were launched at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 for the base variant storage option, showcasing a massive Rs 30,000 hike for the new-generation models.

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On the other hand, Apple's new foldable device, the iPhone Duo, is launched at Rs 2,99,900 and goes as high as Rs 4,49,900 for the higher storage variant.