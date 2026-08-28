iPhone privacy screen hack: Skip privacy glass and use Back Tap and White Point settings instead

Here’s how to set it up step by step.
Step 1: Open Accessibility settings
Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
- Tap Accessibility.
- Select Display & Text Size.
- Scroll all the way down until you find Reduce White Point.
Step 2: Turn on Reduce White Point
Tap Reduce White Point to enable it.
Move the slider all the way to 100%. This significantly reduces the intensity of bright colours and white areas on your screen.
Once you have set it to 100%, turn Reduce White Point off again.
Must Read: Why your keyboard has tiny bumps on F and J keys and how they help you type faster
This step prepares the setting so you can control it quickly through a Shortcut.
Step 3: Create a White Point shortcut
Now open the Shortcuts app.
- Tap the + icon in the top-right corner.
- Tap Search.
- Type Set White Point.
- Select Set White Point from the results.
- At the top, you will see the option to Turn White Point On.
- Tap Turn and change it to Toggle.
Your shortcut is now ready.
Step 4: Set up Back Tap
Go back to Settings.
- Tap Accessibility.
- Select Touch.
- Scroll down and tap Back Tap.
- Select Double Tap.
You will now see a list of available actions. Scroll down until you find Set White Point and select it.
Step 5: Use your iPhone privacy screen
That's it. Your iPhone is now set up.
Whenever you want to reduce the brightness and intensity of the display for more privacy, simply double-tap the back of your iPhone.
The White Point setting will toggle on. Double-tap the back again when you want to switch it off.
This gives you a quick way to change the screen appearance without having to open Settings every time.
(Note: This is not a built-in hardware privacy screen. The White Point feature simply dims the display, making your screen harder to see clearly from side angles.)