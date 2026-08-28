iPhone privacy screen hack: Skip privacy glass and use Back Tap and White Point settings instead

Here’s how to set it up step by step.

Step 1: Open Accessibility settings

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap Accessibility.

Select Display & Text Size.

Scroll all the way down until you find Reduce White Point.

Step 2: Turn on Reduce White Point

Tap Reduce White Point to enable it.

Move the slider all the way to 100%. This significantly reduces the intensity of bright colours and white areas on your screen.

Once you have set it to 100%, turn Reduce White Point off again.

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This step prepares the setting so you can control it quickly through a Shortcut.

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Step 3: Create a White Point shortcut

Now open the Shortcuts app.

Tap the + icon in the top-right corner.

Tap Search.

Type Set White Point.

Select Set White Point from the results.

At the top, you will see the option to Turn White Point On.

Tap Turn and change it to Toggle.

Your shortcut is now ready.

Step 4: Set up Back Tap

Go back to Settings.

Tap Accessibility.

Select Touch.

Scroll down and tap Back Tap.

Select Double Tap.

You will now see a list of available actions. Scroll down until you find Set White Point and select it.

Step 5: Use your iPhone privacy screen

That's it. Your iPhone is now set up.

Whenever you want to reduce the brightness and intensity of the display for more privacy, simply double-tap the back of your iPhone.

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The White Point setting will toggle on. Double-tap the back again when you want to switch it off.

This gives you a quick way to change the screen appearance without having to open Settings every time.

(Note: This is not a built-in hardware privacy screen. The White Point feature simply dims the display, making your screen harder to see clearly from side angles.)