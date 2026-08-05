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This one small router change could make your Wi-Fi faster and more reliable

This one small router change could make your Wi-Fi faster and more reliable

If your WiFi router is placed next to the TV, which is quite a common setup, it could be affecting signal quality.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 5:24 PM IST
This one small router change could make your Wi-Fi faster and more reliableHow to get best WiFi singles at home.

Are you experiencing Wi-Fi being slower than it should be? Then, before upgrading your broadband plan or buying a new router, carefully analyse the placement of your router. If your WiFi router is placed next to the TV, which is quite a common setup, it could be affecting signal quality. Here’s why placing the WiFi router could affect the single quality, and why you need to rethink your router placement.

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Why you should keep WiFi router away from TV

Inside the place covering, display, and TV frame, the TV consists of a lot of metal components. These metals could interfere with Wi-Fi signals as they absorb and reflect the electromagnetic waves that carry wireless data. Due to the reason, you can experience weaker coverage, slower speeds, or more frequent connection drops.

In addition, the majority of smart TVs, streaming devices, Bluetooth accessories, and Wi-Fi routers operate on the 2.4GHz frequency band. Therefore, when several devices are transmitting on the same band simultaneously, they can create radio interference, leading to slower speeds, higher latency, or unstable connections.

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Alongside the TV setup, the area often contains gaming consoles, soundbars, streaming boxes, Bluetooth speakers, and Set-top boxes. If all these wireless devices are clustered together, it may also increase the chances of signal interference and congestion.

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However, single issues may not be due to every TV; if your TV is connected via Ethernet or primarily uses the 5GHz or 6GHz Wi-Fi band, then the interference may be less noticeable.

Where to place WiFi routers

WiFi routers should be placed in a central location or on a raised shelf or table for the best connectivity and high quality singles. They should be kept in an open space rather than inside a cabinet. In addition, they should be kept away from large metal objects and electronic devices like TVs and microwaves for the best signals.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 5:24 PM IST
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