iQOO 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

iQOO has launched its first smartphone, iQOO 12, in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Some more highlights of the smartphone include 120W fast charging support, 50MP triple rear camera setup, Android 14 and more. It is the successor of iQOO 11 5G that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

iQOO 12 will compete against the likes of Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus, OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, iPhone 14 and more in India.

iQOO 12 India price, offers

The iQOO 12 is launched in two storage variants. The base model of 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 52,999 and the 16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999.

In terms of colours, it comes in two options: Alpha and Legend. Notably, Alpha variant comes with AG Glass at the back and the white Legend variant comes with Porcelain Enamel Glass.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on December 14 on Amazon at 12pm.

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant Rs 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards.

iQOO 12 specifications

iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness and 144Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. iQOO 12 features a 16MP front facing camera. It runs on Android 14 with the company’s Funtouch OS 14 skin on top.

iQOO 12 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It also comes with features like in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, hi-res audio and more.

