iQOO 16 spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro details emerge

This latest benchmark listing provides an early glimpse into iQOO’s next premium flagship smartphone. Appearing just as Qualcomm prepares to unveil its high-performance silicon later this year, the database entry highlights key hardware details, including memory specs and software configuration.

Because the test results come from an unreleased device, the details remain subject to change.

iQOO 16 appears on Geekbench

According to a Geekbench listing, a smartphone carrying the V2606A model number has appeared on the benchmarking platform. The device is believed to be the upcoming iQOO 16.

The listing shows the handset with 16GB of RAM and identifies its processor as QTI SM8975. The chip name is not officially mentioned in the benchmark, but its configuration points towards Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

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The device recorded 3,434 points in the single-core test and 9,334 points in the multi-core test. The listing also indicates that the phone was tested using Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 and runs Android 17.

Snapdragon chip could cross 5GHz

The processor listed on Geekbench features an eight-core configuration. It includes two cores clocked at 5.01GHz, three performance cores at 4.03GHz and three efficiency cores at 3.74GHz.

The configuration and SM8975 identifier are what link the processor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, although Qualcomm has yet to officially confirm the commercial name through the benchmark listing.

What else is expected from iQOO 16

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Earlier reports indicate that the iQOO 16 may come equipped with a 6.85-inch 2K screen supporting a 165Hz refresh rate, alongside an 8,500mAh battery with 100W fast-charging capabilities, going beyond what was revealed in the benchmark. However, as these details have not been officially verified, they should be viewed as unconfirmed.

Because the tested unit appears to be a prototype, the benchmark results may not reflect the final product's capabilities.