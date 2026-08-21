Qualcomm confirms two Snapdragon 8 Elite chips: How big could the upgrade be?

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For you, the announcement could eventually mean faster performance and more capable flagship devices. But with two chips expected instead of one, the bigger question is what Qualcomm has planned for each tier and how different they could be.

Qualcomm confirms two Snapdragon 8 Elite chips

The smartphone processor race is entering another phase, with Qualcomm preparing what could become the foundation for a new generation of high-end Android phones.

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The announcement will take place during Snapdragon Summit 2026, scheduled to begin on September 22. Qualcomm’s teaser points to newer connectivity technology, enhanced GPU performance and immersive gaming experiences.

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Gen 6 and Gen 6 Pro names are not official yet

The two processors are widely expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, based on earlier leaks and reports. However, Qualcomm has not officially confirmed these names yet. The company’s teaser only refers to them as “Dual 8 Elites”.

The next chapter of the agentic AI era begins at #SnapdragonSummit.



When Two Changes the Game. See the reveal on September 22. pic.twitter.com/4S1SSvJ1fk — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) August 19, 2026

That means you should treat specifications circulating online with caution until Qualcomm makes the announcement.

What could the upgrade mean for you?

The biggest improvements could come in areas you notice during everyday use, particularly gaming and graphics. Qualcomm is specifically highlighting GPU performance and immersive gaming, suggesting that visual performance could be a major focus of the new chips.

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Earlier leaks have also pointed to differences between the expected standard and Pro versions, including memory and graphics upgrades. However, these remain unconfirmed.

Qualcomm’s September 22 reveal should finally clarify what the two “Elite” chips offer and how much of an upgrade they bring over the current generation.