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Qualcomm confirms two Snapdragon 8 Elite chips: How big could the upgrade be?

Qualcomm confirms two Snapdragon 8 Elite chips: How big could the upgrade be?

Qualcomm has teased two new Snapdragon 8 Elite chips ahead of its September 22 reveal, promising stronger graphics, connectivity and gaming performance for next-generation flagship smartphones.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 2:53 PM IST
Qualcomm confirms two Snapdragon 8 Elite chips: How big could the upgrade be?Qualcomm teases two new Snapdragon 8 Elite chips ahead of its September 22 reveal.

Qualcomm has officially confirmed that two new Snapdragon 8 Elite chips are coming. While Qualcomm has kept several technical details under wraps, its latest teaser points towards improvements in graphics, connectivity and gaming.

In an X post on its official Snapdragon account, the company teased Dual 8 Elites and said, “See the reveal on September 22.” The teaser also highlighted the next chapter of the agentic AI era and used the tagline “When Two Changes the Game”. 

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Must Read: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 9,000 mAh battery and 200MP camera: Redmi K100 Pro’s leaked specs are amazing

For you, the announcement could eventually mean faster performance and more capable flagship devices. But with two chips expected instead of one, the bigger question is what Qualcomm has planned for each tier and how different they could be.

Qualcomm confirms two Snapdragon 8 Elite chips

The smartphone processor race is entering another phase, with Qualcomm preparing what could become the foundation for a new generation of high-end Android phones.

Must Read: India seeks takedown of nearly 3 lakh social media posts between March and July

The announcement will take place during Snapdragon Summit 2026, scheduled to begin on September 22. Qualcomm’s teaser points to newer connectivity technology, enhanced GPU performance and immersive gaming experiences.

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Gen 6 and Gen 6 Pro names are not official yet

The two processors are widely expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, based on earlier leaks and reports. However, Qualcomm has not officially confirmed these names yet. The company’s teaser only refers to them as “Dual 8 Elites”.

That means you should treat specifications circulating online with caution until Qualcomm makes the announcement.

What could the upgrade mean for you?

The biggest improvements could come in areas you notice during everyday use, particularly gaming and graphics. Qualcomm is specifically highlighting GPU performance and immersive gaming, suggesting that visual performance could be a major focus of the new chips.

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Earlier leaks have also pointed to differences between the expected standard and Pro versions, including memory and graphics upgrades. However, these remain unconfirmed.

Qualcomm’s September 22 reveal should finally clarify what the two “Elite” chips offer and how much of an upgrade they bring over the current generation.

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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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