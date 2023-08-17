iQOO appoints 23-year-old Shwetank Pandey as Chief Gaming Officer with Rs 10 lakh salary for 6 months

Shwetank Pandey, a 23-year-old avid gamer, has been appointed as iQOO's inaugural Chief Gaming Officer. Pandey is the first-ever Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) who was selected following a three-month selection process. Shwetank, a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was selected from over 60,000 applicants. The primary goal of the CGO will be to help the company 'redefine gaming engagement and experience'.

Shwetank's appointment was based on his command on games, gaming knowledge, and communication skills. According to iQOO, Shwetank gave up a lucrative job opportunity and even decided not to pursue an MBA to choose a career in gaming.

Shwetank commented, "I am elated and humbled to be selected as iQOO's first-ever Chief Gaming Officer. This journey has been a remarkable one, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the gaming community. I look forward to working closely with iQOO and fellow gamers to enhance the gaming experience for enthusiasts across the country."

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, welcomed Shwetank, emphasizing the pivotal role he will play in advancing the brand's vision. "Shwetank embodies the 'I Quest On and On' spirit that defines iQOO. His selection represents a significant milestone in the Indian smartphone industry. We anticipate his dynamic insights and perspectives will further invigorate our offerings and initiatives for the burgeoning gaming audience."

According to the company, the CGO role is pivotal in ensuring iQOO delivers exceptional experiences for its users. Shwetank, in his capacity as Chief Gaming Officer, will work in tandem with a team of Zonal CGOs.

As part of his responsibilities, Shwetank will collaborate closely with top gamers across India, while earning a remuneration of Rs 10 lakhs.

Also read: iQOO Z7 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 31: See expected price, specifications

Also read: iQOO Neo 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W fast charging support launched in India: Check price, specs, sale offers