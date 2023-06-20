iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G key details announced on Amazon ahead of July 4 launch

iQOO has announced launch of its iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G on July 4 in India. The iQOO Neo 7 debuted in India recently at a starting price of Rs 28,999. The upcoming Pro model is confirmed to come with a faux leather back. An Amazon teaser has also revealed a few key details of the smartphone including chipset, colour variants and more.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro expected specifications

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is confirmed to be available in Fearless Flame (orange) and Dark Storm (Blue) colour variants. In terms of processor, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with support for 120W fast charging that can charge a dead battery to 50 per cent in mere 8 minutes and till 100 per cent in just 30 minutes. The smartphone is also confirmed to come with "Independent Gaming Chip" (IG Chip) to take the "gaming experience to new heights." The new “Motion Control” feature will allow users to “interact with games using intuitive phone movements”.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is rumoured to be the rebranded version of iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was launched in China. If this is true, then iQOO Neo 7 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED flat display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

As for the photography, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with a 16MP front facing camera.

In addition to this, the smartphone might also come with Android 13 based FuntouchOS 13, in-display scanner, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, Type C port for charging and stereo speakers.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro expected India price

In terms of pricing, MySmartPrice hints that iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G might be priced between Rs 38,000-Rs 43,000 in India.

