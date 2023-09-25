IRCTC celebrating World Tourism Day with attractive discounts and no convenience charges; see details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is marking its 24th Foundation Day on September 27, coinciding with World Tourism Day, by rolling out a series of special offers for air travellers.

IRCTC is now offering customers convenient access to multi-modal transport ticket booking, encompassing railway, roadways, and air travel. The company's IATA-certified website for air ticket bookings, www.air.irctc.co.in, provides customers with the option to book both international and domestic flight tickets at competitive prices.

As part of its Foundation Day celebrations, IRCTC will waive convenience fees for customers booking international and domestic flight tickets through its website from September 25 to September 27. Travel enthusiasts can take advantage of this promotion by using IRCTC's air ticketing portal, www.irctc.co.in, or the IRCTC Air mobile app.

In addition to the convenience fee waiver, IRCTC has introduced further discounts of up to Rs. 2000 on air tickets for card transactions from various banks. These offers come just in time for the upcoming festive season, making it an opportune moment for customers to secure air tickets for their planned vacations and the approaching New Year.

Beyond the cost-saving benefits and attractive discounts, the IRCTC Air website and app are equipped with user-friendly features that simplify flight searches, price comparisons, and ticket bookings for both round and multi-city trips.

IRCTC Air also caters to defence personnel with defence fares and offers leave travel concession (LTC) tickets for government officials. As an added benefit, the company provides a travel insurance policy worth Rs 50 Lakhs with every air ticket booked through its portal.

Meanwhile, here are the quarterly financial figures for IRCTC, as reported:

Net Sales for June 2023 amounted to Rs 1,001.79 crore, reflecting a 17.5 per cent increase from the figure of Rs 852.59 crore reported in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit in June 2023 reached Rs 232.22 crore, showing a decrease of 5.42 per cent compared to the Rs 245.52 crore recorded in June 2022.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) stood at Rs 382.20 crore for June 2023, marking a 10.67 per cent rise from the Rs 345.35 crore recorded in June 2022.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for IRCTC decreased to Rs 2.90 in June 2023, down from Rs 3.07 reported in June 2022.