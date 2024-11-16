Is Elon Musk really buying McDonald’s and CNN? Here's a fact check

Elon Musk is once again at the centre of viral internet speculation, this time with claims that he’s set to acquire McDonald’s and CNN. Social media posts have fuelled the narrative that Musk, fresh off his role as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, plans to dive into fast food and legacy media. But are these reports grounded in reality, or just another example of online misinformation?

Rumour: Musk Buying McDonald’s

A widely shared social media video from late October claims that Musk officially announced, “I am buying McDonald’s.” The post gained traction, especially after resurfacing discussions about McDonald’s during the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign. Trump reportedly pitched his campaign from a McDonald’s outlet, while Vice President Kamala Harris claimed to have worked there in her youth, sparking further media buzz.

There’s no evidence to support the claim that Musk is acquiring the fast-food giant. Neither Musk nor McDonald’s has made any official statement. The video, flagged by Meta as part of its ongoing fight against fake news, lacks any credible proof. In fact, the only Musk-McDonald’s crossover was his 2022 tweet joking about eating a Happy Meal on TV if McDonald’s accepted Dogecoin as payment, which McDonald’s responded to in jest.

Rumour: Musk Eyeing CNN

Another viral post claimed Musk is in talks to buy CNN for $3 billion to “fix the media,” adding that he plans to take on Democratic-leaning outlets. These rumours gained momentum following Trump’s re-election victory, as Musk emerged as one of his biggest donors and most vocal supporters.

Reality Check:

This claim is equally unfounded. It originated from a satirical account, Gridiron Glory, which explicitly labels its posts as satire. There’s no evidence of any acquisition talks between Musk and CNN, nor has Musk or CNN commented on such rumours.

Elon Musk’s Role in Trump’s Administration

Amid the speculative frenzy, what is true is Musk’s appointment to Trump’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Announcing Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as its leaders, Trump stated that the department would focus on cutting government waste and bureaucracy.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,” Trump said during the announcement.

Responding to the appointment, Musk quipped, “Unlike you, neither of us are being paid, so it is very efficient indeed. DOGE will do great things for the American people. Let history be the judge.”

While Musk’s role in the Trump administration is real, the rumours surrounding his purchase of McDonald’s and CNN are nothing more than internet chatter. As with many viral claims, they highlight the power of social media to shape public perception, often with little basis in fact.