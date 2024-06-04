Is live commerce the future of online shopping? Inside Amazon India's push to empower creators

Amazon is setting its sights on a more dynamic and interactive shopping experience: live commerce. While still nascent in India, Amazon sees huge potential in this trend, particularly within its vast and diverse marketplace. But rather than relying solely on big-budget, celebrity-driven productions, Amazon is going all-in on empowering individual creators to become the next generation of online salespeople through its Amazon Live platform.

This strategy includes the recent launch of Amazon's first-ever "Creator University" in India, a comprehensive program designed to educate and equip influencers with the knowledge, tools, and community support to thrive within the Amazon ecosystem.

To understand this ambitious, creator-first approach, Business Today's Pranav Dixit sat down with Kishore Thota, Director of Shopping Experience, India & Emerging Markets at Amazon. He provided insights into the early impact of Amazon Live, the evolving tools being used to support creators, and the unique challenges and opportunities of building a live commerce ecosystem in India.

PD: How has Amazon's Influencer Program impacted the presence and influence of Amazon Live Commerce on both creators and customers?

Kishore Thota: Amazon recognises the power of creators and their content. That is why we have invested heavily in building a thriving two-sided marketplace where creators and customers connect. Dedicated teams across product and business functions work tirelessly to develop programs and features that benefit both sides.

We believe creators are essential to serving our customers' needs. Their content drives brand awareness, product recall, positive brand image, customer loyalty, and ultimately, sales. By fostering a platform where creators flourish and earn recognition, income, and audience love, we create a win-win situation. Creators connect with their audience on Amazon, enriching the customer experience and encouraging further shopping. This, in turn, fuels the creation of even more high-quality content, propelling the flywheel forward.

The Amazon Influencer program is Amazon’s flagship affiliate marketing program. A creator can sign up with their social handle and if they meet all the criteria they can become a part of the program, earning commissions as they put Amazon affiliate links in their social posts on their own channel.

Amazon Live is an on-site on-app influencer-led program that offers customers an interactive, social and entertaining way to shop, as they interact with trusted influencers and shop selections from livestreams. Launched in IN in Sep ’22, Amazon Live addresses customers’ needs around product discovery, focused expertise, trust (through the influencer), and value.

PD: I'm keen to understand any measurable outcomes or observed trends resulting from this program.

Kishore Thota: Helping creators succeed is a top priority for Amazon's creator programs. We have observed that creators who prioritise commerce — those who inspire and guide their audiences, actively engage through chat, and curate high-quality products from across the vast Amazon marketplace — thrive on our platform. These skills differ significantly from those required for branded content creation, demanding a strong consumer focus. This consumer-centric approach also allows nano and micro-influencers to excel and resonate deeply with Amazon's diverse customer base.

Over the past year, Amazon Live has reached a impressive 4 million customers through a combination of flagship shows and ongoing livestreams. This engaged audience generated a lively atmosphere with over 6 lakh chat messages during these live events. Likewise, in 2023, close to 18,000 creators in the Amazon Influencer Program drove over 525 million product views to Amazon from their social media channels.

PD: What tools, resources, and support mechanisms does Amazon provide to empower creators participating in its Live Commerce initiatives? Can you share insights into the support infrastructure offered to creators that would shed light on the holistic approach adopted by Amazon to nurture talent in the creator economy?

Kishore Thota: The creator landscape in India is unique. While commerce-focused creators have found success in other markets, India has yet to see a large number of creators thrive solely through this approach. Amazon recognises this gap and is committed to fostering a thriving community of commerce-first creators in the country.

We understand that education and support are crucial for creators' success. We are fostering a vibrant creator community in India. We host creator events four times a year, maintain an active community channel on Instagram, and have a dedicated Discord server for creators to connect and share ideas. Last year, we saw several Indian creators represent the country at the prestigious International Creator Summit in San Diego.

For creators who are particularly passionate about Amazon Live, we offer the Live Accelerator program. Launched in 2023, this program pairs promising creators with a full production crew – including experts in research, scripting, directing, and styling. Over a 12-week period, creators have the opportunity to hone their skills, collaborate with a professional team, and culminate in the creation of their own unique 12-week mini-series, complete with promotional materials. The Live Accelerator program is a fantastic opportunity for creators to gain valuable experience and exposure within the Amazon Live ecosystem.

By fostering a supportive community, and offering targeted programs like the Live Accelerator, Amazon is dedicated to empowering commerce-focused creators in India and helping them achieve success on the platform.

In addition, Amazon Live takes a multifaceted approach to engaging audiences. While organic creator content forms the backbone of the platform, we also strategically invest in producing our own flagship shows. These high-profile programs feature established creators within key product categories, drawing viewers through their familiarity and expertise. To generate excitement and maximise viewership, these flagship shows are heavily promoted across Amazon's internal platforms and external digital channels.

This commitment to quality content was evident during the recent Amazon Great Indian Festival. We created two innovative "shoptainment" shows, a unique blend of shopping and entertainment experiences. The first, "Deal Maange More," was a quiz and challenge game hosted by the popular duo Sumukhi Suresh and Kumar Varun. Guest creators joined the fun, participating in challenges while revealing the most anticipated deals of the festive season. The second show, "Daily Deal Dhamaka," offered a live extravaganza hosted by Varun Thakur. This program combined lively banter and entertainment with primetime shopping experiences. Key creators and experts joined Varun, showcasing products and interacting directly with live Amazon customers.

These flagship shows exemplify Amazon Live's commitment to creating engaging content. By offering a blend of entertainment and product discovery, they seamlessly integrate the shopping experience within a captivating viewing experience.

Dhananjay Bhosle and Vineet Malhotra are two of the top influencers on Amazon Live. Here's what they have to say on Amazon Live and the world of live commerce.

Dhananjay Bhosale: Amazon Live has provided a more engaging way to connect with my audience. Unlike traditional methods, Amazon Live allows for real-time interaction, enabling me to address viewers' specific needs and personalise recommendations. This shift towards a more interactive approach has been impactful.

As an Amazon Live streamer, I have the freedom to recommend products based on my experience, fostering trust with my viewers. This authenticity is crucial in the world of influencer marketing, where transparency is key.

I typically stream 1-2 times a week, attracting 100-20,000 viewers per session. Strategic timing, like during major sales events, further enhances engagement. Partnering with brands like Sony, Boat, and Redmi for branded streams has provided me unique opportunities to showcase products in-depth, enriching the overall viewing experience. An additional benefit is that it has also augmented my income, further enhancing the overall outcome.

Amazon Live has not only expanded my reach within the e-commerce ecosystem but has also enriched my connection with my audience, making every stream a fulfilling, rewarding experience.

Vineet Malhotra: In 2020, I took a leap and joined the Amazon Influencer program. It was a turning point in my journey. While the initial earnings were modest, they were a real motivator. I started focusing on creating content about electronic appliances, and soon discovered my niche in testing and reviewing products. What began with televisions and air conditioners quickly expanded. The Amazon influencer program provided invaluable support as I delved into a wider range of categories, from refrigerators to washing machines. I found myself creating comprehensive comparison videos to help my audience make informed choices.

The program truly propelled me forward when Amazon recognised my dedication and invited me to join their Live program. Live streaming allowed for a whole new level of engagement. I could directly address my audience's questions and concerns in real-time. It wasn't just about promoting products anymore; it became about providing valuable insights and guidance.

The results have been incredible. My initial earnings have multiplied by five! But the most rewarding aspect goes beyond the numbers. It's the meaningful interactions with my audience that truly validate my efforts. Every week, I receive messages from satisfied customers who made purchases based on my recommendations. This reinforces my commitment to creating authentic and helpful content. I independently promote my live streams, knowing that each session has the potential to reach thousands of viewers seeking guidance on their next appliance purchase.